Disney Will Host Its First Official LGBTQ Pride Event This Summer

Benoit Tessier/Reuters Visitors walk toward the Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Paris in 2017. The theme park will host its first official pride event this summer.

The Walt Disney Co. will mark a rainbow-hued milestone this summer when Disneyland Paris becomes the first Disney theme park to officially host an event celebrating the LGBTQ community.

The French theme park will host “Magical Pride” on June 1 to kickstart Pride Month. “Dress like a dream, feel fabulous and experience Walt Disney Studios Park like never before — loud, proud and alive with all the colors of the rainbow,” Disneyland Paris wrote of the landmark event on its website.

Though “Magical Pride” events have been held at Disneyland Paris since 2014 and annual “Gay Days” have been celebrated at Disney’s American theme parks since the early 1990s, these have all been unofficial events not formally affiliated with Disney. A “Magical Pride” organizer told CBS News last week that this year’s event in the French theme park will be the first pride event officially organized by The Walt Disney Co.

Disney said in a statement that it is committed to fostering an environment of inclusivity for all guests.

“Diversity and equality are strong values at Disneyland Paris, and each year, we host millions of visitors regardless of their origins, gender or sexual orientation,” a Walt Disney Co. spokesperson told NBC News. “We are committed to fostering a welcoming environment for all of our Guests where magic is for everyone.”

Last year, Disney introduced rainbow Mickey Mouse ears at its American theme parks in celebration of Pride Month. Though the company was lauded by some for promoting diversity, others excoriated the entertainment giant for profiting from the LGBTQ community while failing to feature queer characters in its films.