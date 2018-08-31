Disneyland's 'Star Wars' Cantina Will Feature The Park's First-Ever Boozy Drinks

Disneyland’s upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area will feature a first for the Anaheim theme park: Alcohol for sale to the general public.

On Thursday, the company unveiled details of Oga’s Cantina, which will serve both non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks “delivered through a custom themed dispensing system with special effects.” Along with the cocktails and kid-friendly drinks, the location will also offer proprietary beer and wine.

Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge set the scene in a blog post:

“Run by an intriguing alien proprietor, Oga Garra, the cantina adheres to a strict code of conduct that tries to keep its unruly patrons in check. But with a history of being a smugglers’ safe haven and a popular stopping point for those seeking to avoid the authorities, you can bet that the cantina has a story or two to tell.”

The company also released concept art showing the cantina in action:

Disney

Trowbridge said RX-24, a droid who appeared in the early version of the Star Tours ride, will serve as the cantina’s DJ.

“As quirky and talkative as ever, he’s still trying to do his best on the job,” Trowbridge said.

Paul Reubens, a.k.a. Pee Wee Herman, provided the droid’s voice in both the original Star Tours as well as the animated series “Star Wars Rebels.” It’s not clear if he will return to the role for the cantina.

While alcoholic drinks have been available at the members-only Club 33, they were never sold to the general public in the park itself.

“This isn’t the first park where Disney has provided adult beverages, in a controlled and safe environment,” Ken Whiting, a board member for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, said in a statement provided by Disney. “Disney fans will love the alignment with the ‘Star Wars’ story and creative themed experience.”

Indeed, alcohol is served at most other Disney theme parks, including Disney California Adventure, which is adjacent to Disneyland, as well its Florida theme parks, including Disney Hollywood Studios, where a twin version of Galaxy’s Edge is under construction.

Along with the cantina, Galaxy’s Edge will feature two major rides, food and dining, and of course, plenty of merchandise.