Disneyland Theme Park Loses Power On One Of The Busiest Days Of The Year

A power outage at Disneyland took some of the magic out of the day for thousands of guests on Wednesday.
The theme park in Anaheim, California, lost power during one of the busiest weeks of the year. KABC reports that the park was near capacity when the outage occurred in both Fantasyland and Toontown.
“We’ve determined that the issue is with a Disneyland Resort transformer and our team is currently assessing and working to restore power,” the park said in a statement to KABC.
A spokesperson for the park told KGTV that the “majority of power” was restored to the park at around noon local time.
Disneyland Resort did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. The park’s Twitter account said in a post Wednesday afternoon that the park was only accepting re-entry guests.
Several rides, along with the monorail, came to a halt with guests still aboard. Twitter user Geoff Fienberg tweeted that he was “stuck on a fuckin ride” (he later identified it as “It’s a Small World”). In a subsequent update, he wrote that he was “saved, taken off through the under bowles [sic] of Disney.”
Other guests noted that they were unable to obtain refunds, and said the park’s crowds were unhappy.