Disneyland Theme Park Loses Power On One Of The Busiest Days Of The Year

A power outage at Disneyland took some of the magic out of the day for thousands of guests on Wednesday.

The theme park in Anaheim, California, lost power during one of the busiest weeks of the year. KABC reports that the park was near capacity when the outage occurred in both Fantasyland and Toontown.

“We’ve determined that the issue is with a Disneyland Resort transformer and our team is currently assessing and working to restore power,” the park said in a statement to KABC.

A spokesperson for the park told KGTV that the “majority of power” was restored to the park at around noon local time.

Disneyland Resort did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment. The park’s Twitter account said in a post Wednesday afternoon that the park was only accepting re-entry guests.

Several rides, along with the monorail, came to a halt with guests still aboard. Twitter user Geoff Fienberg tweeted that he was “stuck on a fuckin ride” (he later identified it as “It’s a Small World”). In a subsequent update, he wrote that he was “saved, taken off through the under bowles [sic] of Disney.”

Other guests noted that they were unable to obtain refunds, and said the park’s crowds were unhappy.

Got stuck for 30m w/ 3 small kids on “it’s a small world” at @disneyland when the power went out. Backup generator turned on, letting one speaker turn on. Darn song is really stuck and kids can’t stop singing it. — danah boyd (@zephoria) December 27, 2017

Of course @Disneyland has a power outage the day @tannerjlang and I decided to make the haul down to Anaheim... been stuck on the monorail for an hour 🙄 — Madi Lang (@madilang) December 27, 2017

@Disneyland mob of angry people since the power of off in half of the park. pic.twitter.com/2gjo7s2bCC — MissDiagnosed (@MissDiagnosed_2) December 27, 2017

Nonsensical time spent at Disneyland. There is a power outage and there is no refund either!!! $1100 down the drain!! #disneypoweroutage #poorcustomerservice — Juveria Kanodia (@juvs06) December 27, 2017

All of Toontown and parts of Fantasyland are affected by the outage pic.twitter.com/mj2TJ1RzYJ — Sarah Mansoor (@idkmybff_Sarah) December 27, 2017