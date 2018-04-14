Bill Maher's 'Operation Desert Stormy' Quip Leads Skepticism About Trump's Syria Strikes

Some initial reactions from media pundits and one comedy host Friday was that Donald Trump’s military strikes in Syria could at least partly be driven by the president’s desire to distract America from the mounting scandals plaguing his White House.

Bill Maher quipped on “Real Time” that the military action against Syria, announced by Trump Friday, should be called “Operation Desert Stormy” — for Stormy Daniels, the adult entertainment actress who insists she had an affair with Trump and will not go away.

Maher joked that Trump got the “go ahead” for the strikes from “Fox & Friends.” Program co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked early Friday: “If the president and France and the U.K. decide to strike Syria, don’t you think that story would be a bigger story than [James] Comey’s book that’s going to be released on Tuesday?”

An emotional Rachel Maddow more seriously acknowledged that, regardless of the president’s true motivations, many may perceive the strikes as a distraction from his problems.

“It is worth considering on a night like tonight that there are national security consequences to having a presidency that is as chaotic as Mr. Trump’s presidency, a presidency that is as consumed by scandal and criminal intrigue as his presidency is,” Maddow told viewers on MSNBC Friday following Trump’s announcement.

“Even if you give the president every benefit of the doubt ... what else is going on in the president’s life right now unavoidably creates a real perception around the globe that that may have been part of the motivation both for what he did and particularly for when he did it,” she explained.

The “perception that the president may have made these strikes in part because of scandal will affect the impact and the effectiveness of these military strikes — unavoidably,” she added.

“It is a sad thing and it is an upsetting thing in terms of American influence in the world and the the risks that we take when we use American military power anywhere.”

CNN’s Ana Navarro walked the line of those who both question Trump’s motivations, but also rail against a chemical weapons attack on a civilian population.

It is true Trump may have ordered strikes against Syria to distract attention from Comey book & Cohen investigation



It is true Assad is committing genocide. The international community cannot, must not allow him to kill Syrians ppl w/impunity



The two, are not mutually exclusive — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 14, 2018

The Merriam Webster Twitter site reported a huge jump in searches for “tail wagging the dog” or “wag the dog” which is what lots of people were saying Trump was doing.

Wag the Dog - Trump we know what you’re doing.



The Syrian chemical attack happened a WEEK ago.



Just YESTERDAY Trump tweeted that an attack on Syria may happen, "very soon or not so soon at all”.



He needed a distraction.



Don’t get distracted.#WagTheDog pic.twitter.com/W6lEcFuFbh — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) April 14, 2018