Not to put DJ Khaled in a box, but he apparently refuses to perform oral sex on his wife, Nicole Tuck.

Even tackier: He expects it from her because, as he explained in a recently discovered interview from 2014 he’s “the king” in the relationship. The two married in 2016.

“You gotta understand, I’m the don. I’m the king,” DJ Khaled told the hosts of the New York–based radio show “The Breakfast Club.” “It’s different rules for men. We the king, so there’s some things y’all might not wanna do, [but] it gotta get done. I just can’t do what you want me to do. I just can’t.”

ok so I'm convinced he has the mind of a teenage boy pic.twitter.com/epzhPjceny — Got Student Loans Homie Quan (@howcomeyousmell) May 4, 2018

Not surprisingly, the revelation that Khaled is unwilling to provide oral pleasure had tongues wagging on Twitter.

DJ Khaled runs his mouth all day, but he doesnt use it on his wife. Wow — Xandria (@Itsjustxandria) May 4, 2018

DJ Khaled is trending after he said he never goes down on his wife because there are "different rules for men."



Wonder how dinner's gonna go in that household. pic.twitter.com/YLsb5qn3as — Brent Black (@brentalfloss) May 4, 2018

A few people had theories how Tuck made up for the oral sex inequity.

DJ Khaled wife texting her side piece like... pic.twitter.com/XFnhMRK8jJ — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) May 4, 2018

“Westworld” actress Evan Rachel Wood suggested Khaled has some serious issues.

You’re seriously missing out man. Take it from someone who has pride and thoroughly enjoys pleasuring women. 😋

You should grow up. https://t.co/hllmvQ8mSS — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) May 4, 2018

And, of course, Smash Mouth was not down with Khaled’s unwillingness to go down.

A King who doesn't is no King at all. https://t.co/Jg1GAlfIjI — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) May 4, 2018

Some people were surprised by Khaled’s admission.

Hmmph...interesting. Looks like he eats everything in sight. — Iris (@PalatePrincess) May 4, 2018

Others suspected he wasn’t being 100 percent honest.

I bet he does and LOVES it, and won’t admit it because he thinks it makes him look less of a man 🙄



But if he’s for real, girl divorce him and take everything — t.iffany&CO (@pianetasirena) May 4, 2018

One woman expressed sympathy for Tuck.

My thoughts and prayers to DJ Khaled's wife who has never once reached climax pic.twitter.com/g6i8YkN6zT — Ali Griffin Vingiano (@alivingiano) May 4, 2018

One person suggested the real problem isn’t that Khaled is a selfish lover but that he was stupid enough to talk publicly about it.

You know if he wants to be a pig that's his choice...but saying that on the radio for the world to hear is disrespectful to his wife...I hope she slaps his face for it. I couldnt be with someone who treated me this way I don't care how much money he has. — (((Venus Fly Trump))) (@putinsuckit) May 4, 2018

One woman expressed what others were thinking using the marvelous magical world of GIFs.

Does anyone really think this is news to his wife? 😒 pic.twitter.com/eJNXBQwryP — Royally_Petite 🌺 (@RoyallyPetite) May 4, 2018

This can’t be a one time thing... Sadly, the odds that he has been a respectful gentleman towards his wife until now are... pic.twitter.com/XvdIGbtcfJ — Royally_Petite 🌺 (@RoyallyPetite) May 4, 2018

Khaled and Tuck attempted to nip the controversy in the bud on Friday by posting this Instagram pic showing themselves looking happy.

