DNC Chair Keith Ellison (D-MN), Here Are the Issues We're Really Worried About...

DNC Chair Keith Ellison (D-MN) Survey A Broken Record of Canned Issues

I'm worried about getting told what to worry about.

I'm worried that asking for Peace and Unity and saying Fight and Revolution makes us hypocrites.

I'm worried that when the other side does something that we agree with we still attack them for not fulfilling campaign promises we don't agree with.

I'm worried that no one in any political office that speaks with such cynicism could ever come to a bipartisan solution.

I'm worried we've forgotten where the higher road is.

I'm worried that if we don't work directly with NoLabels we're working against them and the bipartisanship we demand of the other side.

I'm worried that business as usual is just called Revolution.

I'm worried that no one has ethics above their party standards including us.

I'm worried we're already brainwashed by our own logos and slogans.

I'm worried that if we can't get any of this straight, all of your DNC-selected Issues to worry about won't mean a goddamned thing.

I'm worried that Hillary will come back.

I'm worried that while we're talking about assholes Putin is picking out drapes in the White House.

I'm worried that Putin and Trump intend to provoke N. Korea to use a nuke so they have a new avenue into the Balkans.

I'm worried that Putin's Syrian bombing campaign is a European and US destabilization campaign the likes of which hasn't ever been seen before, excited from within the Vatican and incised by Bannon's obsession with invaders from dark skinned countries, the book he touts Camp of Saints.

I'm worried we're talking about what he wants us to talk about, WWE shit talk.

I'm worried that we're being paid to do it.

I'm worried that all wars and billions of innocent human lives are taken for the good of bankers and we continue to let them lobby our own senators and congressmen to do it.