RELATIONSHIPS
07/31/2018 05:45 am ET

47 Songs People Really Don't Want To Hear At Your Wedding

Warning: Controversial picks ahead. 🎵
headshot
By Kelsey Borresen

Nothing clears a wedding dance floor quite like the first few bars of the “Chicken Dance.”

After Nate Silver’s website FiveThirtyEight re-shared a July 2017 story titled “The Ultimate Playlist of Banned Wedding Songs” last week, people began debating which songs are (and are not) worthy of appearing on a couple’s “do not play” list. (You can check out the full list, which is based on 182 wedding playlists from more than two dozen DJs, on FiveThirtyEight.) 

We decided to pose the question to our readers. While many submitted specific songs, others told us they banned the music of entire artists, most commonly Taylor Swift, The Black Eyed Peas and Ed Sheeran

Some readers very reasonably insisted tunes like Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” not be played (tonally off for a wedding, no?). But other suggestions on the list may surprise you.

Below, we’ve compiled the songs HuffPost readers never want to hear at a wedding ― or possibly anywhere, for that matter. 

1. “The Chicken Dance” by The Tweets 

2. “YMCA” by Village People 

3. “Electric Boogie” by Marcia Griffiths (a.k.a. “Electric Slide”) 

4. Macarena” by Los Del Rio

5. Cotton-Eye Joe” by Rednex

6. “Cupid Shuffle” by Cupid 

7. “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas

8. Cha Cha Slide” by DJ Casper 

9. “Single Ladies” by Beyoncé

10. Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

11. Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke 

12. “Shout” by The Isley Brothers 

13. “Celebration” by Kool and the Gang 

14. “Love Shack” by The B-52′s

15. “Despacito” (Remix) by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, ft. Justin Bieber 

16. “Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats

17. “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye

18. “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond 

19. “Mony Mony” by Billy Idol

20. “Happy” by Pharrell

21. “The Hokey Pokey” by Ray Anthony and Jo Ann Greer

22. “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge 

23. “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood 

24. “Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners

25. “Wig-Wam Bam” by The Sweet 

26. “Jump Around” by House of Pain 

27. “Mustang Sally by Wilson Pickett

28. “Pour Some Sugar on Me” by Def Leppard 

29. “Wobble” by V.I.C. 

30. “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot

31. “Gold Digger” by Kanye West, ft. Jamie Foxx 

32. “Marry You” by Bruno Mars  

33. “Just Dance” by Lady Gaga

34. “It Must Have Been Love” by Roxette

35. “Heartless” by Kanye West 

36. “Perfect Duet” by Ed Sheeran, ft. Beyoncé

37. “I Don’t Fuck With You” by Big Sean

38. “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

39. “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk The Moon 

40. “Get Low” by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz 

41. “We Like to Party” by Vengaboys

42. “Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry 

43. “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri 

44. “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” by Meat Loaf

45. “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus 

46. “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” by Trace Adkins

47. “Someone Like You” by Adele 

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Fun and Creative Wedding Ideas
headshot
Kelsey Borresen
Relationships Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Five Thirty Eight Chicken Dance Wedding Music
47 Songs People Really Don't Want To Hear At Your Wedding
CONVERSATIONS