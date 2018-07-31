47 Songs People Really Don't Want To Hear At Your Wedding

Nothing clears a wedding dance floor quite like the first few bars of the “Chicken Dance.”

After Nate Silver’s website FiveThirtyEight re-shared a July 2017 story titled “The Ultimate Playlist of Banned Wedding Songs” last week, people began debating which songs are (and are not) worthy of appearing on a couple’s “do not play” list. (You can check out the full list, which is based on 182 wedding playlists from more than two dozen DJs, on FiveThirtyEight.)

We decided to pose the question to our readers. While many submitted specific songs, others told us they banned the music of entire artists, most commonly Taylor Swift, The Black Eyed Peas and Ed Sheeran.

Some readers very reasonably insisted tunes like Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” not be played (tonally off for a wedding, no?). But other suggestions on the list may surprise you.

Below, we’ve compiled the songs HuffPost readers never want to hear at a wedding ― or possibly anywhere, for that matter.

1. “The Chicken Dance” by The Tweets

2. “YMCA” by Village People

3. “Electric Boogie” by Marcia Griffiths (a.k.a. “Electric Slide”)

4. ″Macarena” by Los Del Rio

7. “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas

12. “Shout” by The Isley Brothers

13. “Celebration” by Kool and the Gang

15. “Despacito” (Remix) by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, ft. Justin Bieber

16. “Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats

17. “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye

18. “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond

19. “Mony Mony” by Billy Idol

20. “Happy” by Pharrell

21. “The Hokey Pokey” by Ray Anthony and Jo Ann Greer

22. “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge

23. “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood

24. “Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners

25. “Wig-Wam Bam” by The Sweet

26. “Jump Around” by House of Pain

28. “Pour Some Sugar on Me” by Def Leppard

31. “Gold Digger” by Kanye West, ft. Jamie Foxx

32. “Marry You” by Bruno Mars

33. “Just Dance” by Lady Gaga

35. “Heartless” by Kanye West

36. “Perfect Duet” by Ed Sheeran, ft. Beyoncé

38. “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

39. “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk The Moon

40. “Get Low” by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz

42. “Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry

43. “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri

44. “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” by Meat Loaf

45. “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus