47 Songs People Really Don't Want To Hear At Your Wedding

Nothing clears a wedding dance floor quite like the first few bars of the “Chicken Dance.”
After Nate Silver’s website FiveThirtyEight re-shared a July 2017 story titled “The Ultimate Playlist of Banned Wedding Songs” last week, people began debating which songs are (and are not) worthy of appearing on a couple’s “do not play” list. (You can check out the full list, which is based on 182 wedding playlists from more than two dozen DJs, on FiveThirtyEight.)
We decided to pose the question to our readers. While many submitted specific songs, others told us they banned the music of entire artists, most commonly Taylor Swift, The Black Eyed Peas and Ed Sheeran.
Some readers very reasonably insisted tunes like Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” not be played (tonally off for a wedding, no?). But other suggestions on the list may surprise you.
Below, we’ve compiled the songs HuffPost readers never want to hear at a wedding ― or possibly anywhere, for that matter.
1. “The Chicken Dance” by The Tweets
2. “YMCA” by Village People
3. “Electric Boogie” by Marcia Griffiths (a.k.a. “Electric Slide”)
5. ″Cotton-Eye Joe” by Rednex
6. “Cupid Shuffle” by Cupid
7. “I Gotta Feeling” by The Black Eyed Peas
8. ″Cha Cha Slide” by DJ Casper
9. “Single Ladies” by Beyoncé
10. ″Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd
11. ″Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke
12. “Shout” by The Isley Brothers
13. “Celebration” by Kool and the Gang
14. “Love Shack” by The B-52′s
15. “Despacito” (Remix) by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, ft. Justin Bieber
16. “Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats
17. “Let’s Get It On” by Marvin Gaye
18. “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond
19. “Mony Mony” by Billy Idol
20. “Happy” by Pharrell
21. “The Hokey Pokey” by Ray Anthony and Jo Ann Greer
22. “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge
23. “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood
24. “Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners
25. “Wig-Wam Bam” by The Sweet
26. “Jump Around” by House of Pain
27. “Mustang Sally″ by Wilson Pickett
28. “Pour Some Sugar on Me” by Def Leppard
29. “Wobble” by V.I.C.
30. “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot
31. “Gold Digger” by Kanye West, ft. Jamie Foxx
32. “Marry You” by Bruno Mars
33. “Just Dance” by Lady Gaga
34. “It Must Have Been Love” by Roxette
35. “Heartless” by Kanye West
36. “Perfect Duet” by Ed Sheeran, ft. Beyoncé
37. “I Don’t Fuck With You” by Big Sean
38. “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire
39. “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk The Moon
40. “Get Low” by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz
41. “We Like to Party” by Vengaboys
42. “Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry
43. “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri
44. “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” by Meat Loaf
45. “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus
46. “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” by Trace Adkins
47. “Someone Like You” by Adele