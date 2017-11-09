'Doctor Who' Releases First Photo Of Jodie Whittaker As New Doctor

On Thursday, the BBC shared a photo of Jodie Whittaker in “Doctor Who” in her first showing as the Doctor.
Whittaker plays the thirteenth iteration of the character who has only been portrayed by male actors up to this point.
The BBC announced back in July that the role would go to Whittaker starting in December when current Doctor, Peter Capaldi, exits. And though the response has been largely positive, there were some fans ― or should we say “fans” ― who took issue with the idea of a female Doctor.
Of course, those comments are silly nonsense, and the argument against a female character doesn’t even jibe with the values held by the character himself.
