'Doctor Who' Releases First Photo Of Jodie Whittaker As New Doctor

On Thursday, the BBC shared a photo of Jodie Whittaker in “Doctor Who” in her first showing as the Doctor.

Whittaker plays the thirteenth iteration of the character who has only been portrayed by male actors up to this point.

The BBC announced back in July that the role would go to Whittaker starting in December when current Doctor, Peter Capaldi, exits. And though the response has been largely positive, there were some fans ― or should we say “fans” ― who took issue with the idea of a female Doctor.

I took Daily Mail comments from people angry about a possible Female Dr Who and turned them into episode titles for the new series pic.twitter.com/k586EeVpld — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 15, 2017