Major Dog Food Brands Recalled Over Possible Euthanasia Drug Contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an advisory on Friday warning pet owners about the possible presence of pentobarbital — a barbiturate commonly used to euthanize animals — in some canned dog food products.

The J.M. Smucker Company is voluntarily withdrawing shipments of several of its dog food brands, including Gravy Train, Kibbles ’N Bits, Ol’ Roy and Skippy. You can view a full list of the recalled products here.

The announcement comes after a Washington, D.C., news station investigated the company. WJLA-TV sent samples of wet dog food from more than two dozen brands to an independent lab to be tested for pentobarbital.

The investigation found that “one brand repeatedly came back positive for pentobarbital” — Gravy Train.

Amazon/Gravy Train Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks is one of the recalled varieties.

“In total, we tested 15 cans of Gravy Train,” WJLA said in its report. “Nine cans — 60-percent of the sample — were positive for pentobarbital. And while the levels detected were not lethal, under federal law they are also not permitted at any concentration.”

The FDA wrote that its own “preliminary evaluation” of Gravy Train samples suggests that the drug is not present at high enough levels to pose a health risk, but food containing any amount of pentobarbital is considered adulterated.

“The presence of this substance at any level is not acceptable to us and not up to our quality standards,” Gravy Train said in a statement. “We sincerely apologize for the concern this has caused.”

It’s unclear whether all the recalled brands, or just Gravy Train, have actually tested positive for pentobarbital. HuffPost was unable to immediately reach a representative for The J.M. Smucker Company.

Pentobarbital is commonly used for euthanasia, as well as for other medical purposes for both animals and humans. It’s also used to execute inmates sentenced to death. Possible harmful effects of pentobarbital in pet food include drowsiness, dizziness, nausea and — and at high levels — coma and death. Last year, a pug in Washington state died after consuming pentobarbital-contaminated dog food made by pet food company Evanger’s.

The issue raises the question, how is any pentobarbital getting into pet food in the first place?

Evanger’s linked its product’s contamination to a beef supplier and subsequently terminated the relationship. Gravy Train also said it traced its own problem to a single source — though the statement did not elaborate on what that source was.

“We have narrowed the focus of our investigation to a single supplier and a single, minor ingredient, used at one manufacturing facility,” the Gravy Train statement said. “We will take the appropriate steps to ensure this does not occur again.”

The brand also explicitly said that its products do not include meat from euthanized animals, including pets.