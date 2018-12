This is the best doggone soccer goalkeeper you ever will see.

A pooch invaded the pitch during a Federal A league match between Juventud Unida and Defensores de Belgrano over the weekend.

And it inadvertently became the star of the game with this incredible save:

Ataja mejor que arqueros profesionales jajaja ! #BuenMartes pic.twitter.com/pxDX7s4MJl — Pasión Fútbol (@PasionFutbol860) December 4, 2018