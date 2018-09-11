Rest In Peace To The Former Dog Mayor Of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky

A border collie who served as the mayor of a small Kentucky community for eight years died Monday at the age of 12.

Lucy Lou was elected mayor Rabbit Hash, Kentucky ― an unincorporated community with a history of electing dogs as mayors ― in 2008, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. As the first female dog to hold the tradition, Lucy appropriately campaigned with the slogan “The Bitch You Can Count On.”

Her political sights didn’t end with mayorship, however. She made a bid for president ahead of the 2016 election, with her campaign manager and owner Bobbi Kayser telling HuffPost, “All the other presidential candidates are dogs. Why shouldn’t a real one run?”

Kayser posted a moving tribute to Lucy Lou to Facebook on Monday.