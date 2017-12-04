Hero Firefighter Slides Onto Thin Ice To Rescue Dog Who Fell Through

What Dogs Can Teach Us About Being More Zen

1 / 9

Cherish Face Time

After a day of tedious activity, take a cue from <a href="http://www.harlowandfriends.com/books/" target="_blank">Harlow the Weimaraner</a>, who seeks out friends to snuggle with. There can be a calming effect to that face-to-face interaction, <a href="http://www.oprah.com/health/Easy-Ways-to-Quiet-Your-Mind/2" target="_blank">research finds</a>, so you don’t want to underestimate the stress-relieving power of a little time with others IRL.

@harlowandsage