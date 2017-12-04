Hero Firefighter Slides Onto Thin Ice To Rescue Dog Who Fell Through

Looks like it’s not just cats that get nine lives.
A dog in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada, wandered onto some thin ice and fell through last week, but quick action by the local fire department saved the pooch. The rescue was caught on camera (see above).
Swift Current is located about 300 miles east of Calgary.
“Yesterday afternoon, our firefighters were busy at the creek, rescuing someone’s pet,” Swift Current fire chief Denis Pilon wrote on Facebook. “They allowed their dog to run off leash when it ventured out onto the ice and fell through.”
Authorities are urging people to keep their pets and kids away from the creek ― a lesson that can be applied to any number of creeks, lakes, rivers and ponds around the world where the ice isn’t always as solid as it looks.
(h/t Mashable)