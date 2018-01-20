POLITICS
Some Very Good Dogs Are Out Supporting The Women's March

"These have been the worst seven years of my life."

On the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, women around the United States and the world are taking to the streets to march for equality and resistance to Trump’s agenda.

And since dogs are a man’s woman’s best friend, many demonstrators were joined by their loyal canine companions. 

Some of those dogs had hilarious signs. 

There were a lot of “bitch” signs.

Other dogs sported the pink “pussy hats” that were popular at last year’s marches ― perhaps signaling interspecies solidarity.

Speaking of which, the march had some feline supporters, too, though it appears they mainly expressed their views from home. 

The 2018 Women’s March rallies are a follow-up to last year’s wildly successful day of demonstrations, which ended up being the largest single-day protest in U.S. history.

This year, more than 250 marches and demonstrations are taking place on Saturday, to be followed by the main anniversary event on Sunday in Las Vegas. Called “Power to the Polls,” the event will kick off a national campaign to register new voters.

