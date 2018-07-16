DOJ Charges Russian National Maria Butina With Acting As Foreign Agent

Russian national Maria Butina has been arrested on charges that she has acted as an agent for the Russian government, the U.S. Justice Department announced Monday in an unsealed indictment.

Butina, 29, had been living in Washington, D.C. She is heavily involved in the gun rights movement as founder of Russia’s Right to Bear Arms group, and a “life member” of the National Rifle Association.

The DOJ indictment accuses Butina, who is also known as Mariia Butina, of attempting to “infiltrate organizations active in U.S. politics in an effort to advance the interests of the Russian Federation.”