Dolly Parton Pays Ultimate Video Tribute To Adele Over Dress-Up Photo

A duet between Dolly Parton and Adele must surely be in the cards now?

The British singer sent people on social media into a mini-meltdown on Tuesday when she shared a snap of herself dressed as the country music star.

On Wednesday morning, Parton returned the favor by tweeting a tribute video to Adele in which she promised to “dress like you next time.”

Parton said she was “knocked out,” “honored” and “flattered” by Adele’s dress-up picture, below:

The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x pic.twitter.com/4B7GsNffOf — Adele (@Adele) January 30, 2018

Parton said she initially thought it “was a picture of me back in the day.” She added that she was surprised Adele would “even know me that well, or like my music.”

She also thanked the English singer for “making me look good.”

Parton’s response was well-received on Twitter, where fans mainly had one thing on their minds:

Duet! Duet! Duet! — Simon Kaston (@simonkaston) January 31, 2018

I love for you two to duet — # master Noel (@noelmcmahonm) January 31, 2018

I will always love you BOTH! 💗💗 — Kristy Kerley (@kristy_kerley) January 31, 2018

We love you, Dolly. You've always been a class act. And a model for compassion and professional graciousness. — Max S. Gordon (@maxgordon19) January 31, 2018