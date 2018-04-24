Spanish Woman Looks More Like Trump Than The Donald Himself

They say everyone has a twin, and for Donald Trump that person may be a woman in rural Spain.

Dolores Leis Antelo has lived with her husband on a farm in Cabana de Bergantiños for 40 years. Although she doesn’t have a computer or a phone, Antelo has achieved viral fame since she was photographed by journalist Paula Vázquez.

Antelo posed with hoe in hand for an article about how farmers were adjusting to recent storms.

“Dolores was going to her farm to pick some cabbages,” Vasquez told the Spanish-language publication Faro de Vigo. “So I talked with her for a while, while a girlfriend was taking pictures of her, and I took the opportunity to take another photo with my cellphone.

Vasquez liked how the photo came out and posted it on Instagram, though she still didn’t notice Antelo’s resemblance to the leader of the free world.

But other people did, and the photo went viral, being favorited more than 8,000 times and retweeted 4,700 times, according to Newsweek.

She is taking her new notoriety in stride, telling the Spanish-language newspaper La Voz de Galicia, “My photo seems to have traveled far. I say it is because of the color of my hair.”

Her daughter, Ana, is slightly more excited, telling the reporter, “Imagine if we were in Donald Trump’s family!”

So far, the president hasn’t tweeted about his doppelgänger, but Vasquez told Faro de Vigo that Antelo is “charmed” to discover she looks like Trump.