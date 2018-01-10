Don Jr., It’s a Beautiful Day For A Walk Around Your Neighborhood

Donald Trump Jr., hello.

How are you on this beautiful Wednesday? I noticed you haven’t owned the libs as much as you usually do. Perhaps it’s just been a busy day.

Has it been a busy day? You must be stressed. Why not go for a stroll around your neighborhood?

I suggest starting at 60th Street and 1st Avenue. There’s a beautiful—

Gabriela Landazuri Saltos/HuffPost

Oh no.

Gabriela Landazuri Saltos/HuffPost

No no no. That’s not supposed to be there at all.

But that’s OK. Let’s just head a couple blocks up to 62nd Street. The unseasonably warm weather feels great, just like papa wanted.

But wait, in the distance. That advertisement. Is that...

Gabriela Landazuri Saltos/HuffPost

Oh my.

Gabriela Landazuri Saltos/HuffPost

Some beautiful neighborhood art, apparently made just for you by ... Banksy? MS-13? Ivanka?