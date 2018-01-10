Don Jr., It’s a Beautiful Day For A Walk Around Your Neighborhood

Donald Trump Jr., hello.
How are you on this beautiful Wednesday? I noticed you haven’t owned the libs as much as you usually do. Perhaps it’s just been a busy day.
Has it been a busy day? You must be stressed. Why not go for a stroll around your neighborhood?
I suggest starting at 60th Street and 1st Avenue. There’s a beautiful—
Oh no.
No no no. That’s not supposed to be there at all.
But that’s OK. Let’s just head a couple blocks up to 62nd Street. The unseasonably warm weather feels great, just like papa wanted.
But wait, in the distance. That advertisement. Is that...
Oh my.
Some beautiful neighborhood art, apparently made just for you by ... Banksy? MS-13? Ivanka?
We do not know, and truthfully, we do not care. All that matters is that it is there, waiting for you. Like a dear old friend. You’ll love it.