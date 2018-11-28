Don Lemon Lists The Lies Told By The Trump Administration In Just 1 Day

Don Lemon has once again taken aim at President Donald Trump’s White House over its continuing “assault on the truth.”

The “CNN Tonight” host claimed Tuesday that Trump’s administration was proceeding with “its strategy of just refusing to accept the facts when they don’t fit with the president’s worldview.”

Lemon then listed just some of the untruths or questionable statements made by Trump or members of his administration on just that day as evidence.

“Truth matters, despite this president’s continuing assault on the truth,” Lemon concluded the bit.