President Donald Trump repeatedly promised on the campaign trail to build his administration with the very “best people.”
But on Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” host Don Lemon broke down why he believes “it hasn’t exactly turned out that way.”
To illustrate his point, Lemon ― who Trump attacked over Twitter last week ― noted some of Trump’s hires have become embroiled in scandal in recent months ― including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price.
Check out the full segment below: