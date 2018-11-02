CNN’s Don Lemon broke down why President Donald Trump is “desperately trying to change the conversation” with racist rhetoric ahead of the midterm elections.

On Thursday, the “CNN Tonight” host said that Trump was fear-mongering over a “non-existent crisis at the southern border” with the “same old toxic brew of misinformation and flat-out lies that we have heard at every one of his rallies” to distract people from allegations of voter suppression, the skyrocketing deficit, the plunging stock market and empty promises on middle-class tax cuts and health care.