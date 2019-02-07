CNN’s Don Lemon examined the scandals engulfing Virginia’s top three elected officials on Wednesday night — and explained why he believes they are each using President Donald Trump-style tactics to preserve their positions.

The “CNN Tonight” host noted how Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Attorney General Mark Herring (D) were currently embroiled in blackface controversies, while the state’s Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) faces an allegation of sexual assault, which he denies.

Lemon doubted that any of them would resign.

“The strategy here, the strategy of waiting for the next big thing to drive your scandal out of the headlines is right out of the Trump playbook,” he said.