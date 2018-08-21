Don Lemon Hits Trump With A Brutal Reality Check: ‘Those Are The Facts’

Rudy Giuliani, attorney to President Donald Trump, went viral on Sunday with his now-infamous claim that “truth isn’t truth.”

But CNN’s Don Lemon said the former New York City mayor’s statement on “Meet the Press” shouldn’t have been too surprising as Trump and those who work for him have been twisting the truth all along.

Lemon then played clips of Trump and those working for him doing just that, including footage of the president telling supporters last month “just remember, what you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.”

Lemon couldn’t help but laugh:

“All of this coming from a president who lies on a daily basis,” Lemon said. “According to our friends at The Washington Post, President Trump has made well over 4,200 false or misleading claims in his presidency so far, an average of 7.6 per day.”

Why?

“The answer is pretty simple,” Lemon said. “President Trump wants you to believe that facts are fungible. He wants you to believe truth is a choose-your-own-adventure kind of thing.”

Then, Lemon presented some facts about special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation ― which the Trump team is trying to downplay ― including 191 charges against 35 defendants and five guilty pleas.

“Those are the facts,” Lemon concluded. “That is true and the president cannot distract and deflect from that.”