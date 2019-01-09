CNN’s Don Lemon invoked the stereotype of a shady used car dealer as he once again accused President Donald Trump of manufacturing an immigration crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Tuesday, the “CNN Tonight” host fact-checked several of the falsehoods that Trump told about immigration during his televised Oval Office address on border security ― and warned that the Trump administration was “playing the public, you, for suckers.”

“It’s exactly what used car dealers do,” Lemon said, adding: “So little of what this president says is true.”