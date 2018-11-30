Don Lemon Can't Stop Laughing As An Old Manafort Clip Comes Back To Haunt Trump

An old clip of Paul Manafort attempting to defend President Donald Trump is looking “really, really awkward” in light of the latest revelations, according to CNN’s Don Lemon.

It’s so awkward that Lemon couldn’t stop laughing as he played it... then watched it a second time and laughed even harder:

“So to be clear, Mr. Trump has no financial relationships with any Russian oligarchs,” CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell asks Manafort in the July 2016 clip.

Manafort stammers through his response.

“That’s what he said,” Manafort replies. “That’s what I said. That’s obviously what the, what our position is.”

Lemon laughed both times he played it.

“That was really, really awkward,” he concluded. “I still have no idea what he said there.”

What makes it so awkward is the revelation Thursday that former longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen reportedly told a court that discussions on a potential Trump Tower real estate project in Moscow continued into June 2016.