Don Lemon Blasts Megyn Kelly: Never Been A Time In Her Life That Blackface Was OK

CNN’s Don Lemon took NBC’s Megyn Kelly to task after she defended the use of blackface in Halloween costumes.

The “Megyn Kelly Today” host sparked anger Tuesday morning when she said, “When I was a kid, that was OK, so long as you were dressing up in character.” Kelly has since apologized.

On Tuesday night, Lemon issued a stern rebuke of Kelly’s comments as he spoke with fellow CNN host Chris Cuomo ahead of his “CNN Tonight” show.

“How much time do you have Chris?” Lemon asked “Sometimes you say stupid things when you’re live, but I’m just going to be honest.”

“Megyn is 47 years old, she’s our age. There has never been a time in that 47 years that blackface has been acceptable,” Lemmon continued. He questioned “how much diversity” Kelly had on her staff “because people would have informed her.”

“I think people really need to educate themselves about this particular issue, and we need to realize in this culture that some people do have a privilege where they don’t have to think about it,” Lemon added.