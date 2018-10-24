BLACK VOICES
10/24/2018 06:25 am ET

Don Lemon Blasts Megyn Kelly: Never Been A Time In Her Life That Blackface Was OK

“Sometimes you say stupid things when you’re live, but I’m just going to be honest," the CNN host said.
headshot
By Lee Moran

CNN’s Don Lemon took NBC’s Megyn Kelly to task after she defended the use of blackface in Halloween costumes.

The “Megyn Kelly Today” host sparked anger Tuesday morning when she said, “When I was a kid, that was OK, so long as you were dressing up in character.” Kelly has since apologized.

On Tuesday night, Lemon issued a stern rebuke of Kelly’s comments as he spoke with fellow CNN host Chris Cuomo ahead of his “CNN Tonight” show.

“How much time do you have Chris?” Lemon asked “Sometimes you say stupid things when you’re live, but I’m just going to be honest.”

“Megyn is 47 years old, she’s our age. There has never been a time in that 47 years that blackface has been acceptable,” Lemmon continued. He questioned “how much diversity” Kelly had on her staff “because people would have informed her.”

“I think people really need to educate themselves about this particular issue, and we need to realize in this culture that some people do have a privilege where they don’t have to think about it,” Lemon added.

Check out the clip here:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Race Megyn Kelly Don Lemon Halloween Costume Blackface
Don Lemon Blasts Megyn Kelly: Never Been A Time In Her Life That Blackface Was OK
CONVERSATIONS