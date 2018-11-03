Teachers' Trump Border Wall Costume Leaves Don Lemon Temporarily Lost For Words

CNN’s Don Lemon called out the elementary school teachers in Idaho who donned Mexican clothes and also pretended to be President Donald Trump’s proposed southern border wall this Halloween.
The “CNN Tonight” host was at a temporary loss for words Friday night when fellow anchor Chris Cuomo asked him to explain why the costumes had “crossed the line.”
“I don’t know what to say. It’s a sign of the times,” said Lemon, who claimed the outfits worn by the Middleton School District educators were “overtly” and “blatantly” political.
The district’s superintendent has since apologized for the “clearly insensitive and inappropriate” stunt. But Lemon asked: “What is the wall meant to do? Meant to keep out a certain group of people from coming into the country.”
“If you’re educated you should know better,” he added.
