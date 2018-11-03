Teachers' Trump Border Wall Costume Leaves Don Lemon Temporarily Lost For Words

CNN’s Don Lemon called out the elementary school teachers in Idaho who donned Mexican clothes and also pretended to be President Donald Trump’s proposed southern border wall this Halloween.

The “CNN Tonight” host was at a temporary loss for words Friday night when fellow anchor Chris Cuomo asked him to explain why the costumes had “crossed the line.”

“I don’t know what to say. It’s a sign of the times,” said Lemon, who claimed the outfits worn by the Middleton School District educators were “overtly” and “blatantly” political.

Another day, another racist costume. This is from Middletown School District in Idaho. Please call (208) 585-3027 to say

1) racism is unacceptable

2) they are creating and promoting a hostile learning environment to children

3) what is their plan to make it right? pic.twitter.com/DqUwvP3ROL — unholy heidi (@heidiheilig) November 2, 2018

The district’s superintendent has since apologized for the “clearly insensitive and inappropriate” stunt. But Lemon asked: “What is the wall meant to do? Meant to keep out a certain group of people from coming into the country.”

“If you’re educated you should know better,” he added.