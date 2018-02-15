Don Lemon Has 2 Words For People Who Say It's Not Time To Talk About Guns

Don Lemon has two words for people who say it’s not the time to talk about gun violence in America: “Shut up.”

After Wednesday’s mass shooting at a South Florida high school, the “CNN Tonight” host said that compared to other countries, America was “off the charts” when it came to this kind of violence. And that meant we have to talk about guns.

“You can save it. People who are saying, ‘Oh, y’know, it’s not the time to talk about guns’ or whatever,” Lemon said in a clip posted online by Raw Story. “Yes, it is. Shut up. I don’t want to hear it. It absolutely is.”

Lemon said the one thing that sets America apart was its easy access to guns, including people who shouldn’t be allowed to have firearms:

“So don’t tell me that it’s not time to talk about it. You talk to those people down in Florida who lost their loved ones. They’ll tell you it’s time to talk about it. ‘My loved one would be here if this shooter did not have access to an assault-style rifle.’”