Don Lemon On Trump: 'Every Single Day, I'm At A Loss For Words'

CNN’s Don Lemon could not hide his sheer bewilderment Tuesday night as he reported that President Donald Trump has resumed questioning the authenticity of former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate.

Throughout Obama’s presidency, Trump was one of the noisiest leaders of the racist “birther” conspiracy theory movement that falsely claimed the nation’s first black president was not born in the United States. The New York Times reported Tuesday that Trump has been questioning Obama’s birthplace in recent “closed-door conversations.”

The president also has begun questioning the authenticity of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape, in which Trump brags about sexually assaulting women. Though Trump publicly apologized f or his comments, he reportedly now suggests in private conversations that the tape is fake.

“Every single day and every time I come on, I am at a loss for words about how much this devolves into an alternative universe,” Lemon said of Trump’s latest antics. “It’s not even factual anymore ... I don’t know where we’ve gone.”

Lemon’s subdued reaction came one night after the CNN host unloaded on Trump for his racist attack against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

“Just because you say you’re not racist doesn’t make it so,” Lemon said Monday night. “Especially if you say, do and defend racist behavior over and over and over again. Especially if you have lost your credibility by telling countless lies, big and small.”