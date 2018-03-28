Donald Glover Disputes Idea He Was 'Too Busy' For 'Deadpool,' Tweets Mock Script

Say what you will about Donald Glover, but the man makes time for Deadpool.

This weekend, FX announced that its sister network FXX wouldn’t be moving forward with an animated “Deadpool” series Glover had been working on. On Wednesday, Glover addressed the matter via Twitter.

Presley Ann via Getty Images

for the record: i wasnt too busy to work on deadpool. — donald (@donaldglover) March 28, 2018

Glover was working on the series about the foulmouthed Marvel antihero with his younger brother Stephen. The two also work together on FX’s “Atlanta.”

“Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s Deadpool animated series,” FX said Saturday in a statement.

It was reported that no scripts may have been delivered for the show. At least one report speculated that “‘Deadpool’ may have been a casualty of Donald Glover’s packed schedule.”

Glover himself weighed in on Wednesday, tweeting a mock script ― evidently written sometime in the past two days, since it mentions the Beyonce Bite ― where Deadpool addresses the issue in typically self-referential, fourth-wall-demolishing fashion.