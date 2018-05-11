Donald Glover Did What Any Fan Would Do After Being Cast In 'Solo'

Donald Glover told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday that Lando Calrissian was the first toy he ever had, given to him by his father. And now Glover is Lando in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

“Solo,” the origin story of beloved “Star Wars” character Han Solo, hits theaters May 25 and Glover is making the rounds to promote the film. He plays Lando Calrissian, the original owner of the Millennium Falcon and eventual friend to Captain Solo.

When he found out he got the part of Lando, Glover reacted like a die-hard fan. He told Kimmel the first thing he did was call his dad, also a huge “Star Wars” fan.