NY Times Columnist Has An Absolutely Bananas Prediction For Trump In 2020

President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign could be even crazier than his 2016 effort.
New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg wrote this week that while sitting presidents can’t be indicted under Justice Department guidelines, ex-presidents can. That could have big ramifications in 2020.
As “Individual-1” in the documents related to Michael Cohen’s guilty plea, Trump could potentially be indicted on charges of violating campaign finance laws if he loses reelection. If he wins, the statute of limitations could run out while he served his second term.
That means the 2020 campaign could turn into one in which his actual freedom may ultimately be at stake.
Goldberg wrote:
“There’s simply no way around it ― as long as Individual-1 is on the ticket, the 2020 election is set to be a banana republic-style death match. Trump will almost certainly try to criminalize his opponent ― crowds at his rallies have taken to chanting ‘Lock her up’ at the mention of virtually any Democratic woman’s name. And Democrats won’t be able to uphold the general principle that in American elections, losing doesn’t mean personal ruination, because for Trump it will and it should.”
Goldberg also spoke about her column on MSNBC on Tuesday. Watch the video above.