NY Times Columnist Has An Absolutely Bananas Prediction For Trump In 2020

“There’s simply no way around it ― as long as Individual-1 is on the ticket, the 2020 election is set to be a banana republic-style death match. Trump will almost certainly try to criminalize his opponent ― crowds at his rallies have taken to chanting ‘Lock her up’ at the mention of virtually any Democratic woman’s name. And Democrats won’t be able to uphold the general principle that in American elections, losing doesn’t mean personal ruination, because for Trump it will and it should.”