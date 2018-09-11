President Donald Trump has shown he’s not so good at that empathy stuff, but he can sure look at a calendar.

That seems to be the only way to explain his extremely minimal tweet recognizing the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Here it is (don’t blink or you’ll miss it):

17 years since September 11th! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

The president did attend a ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the site of the United 93 crash, and issued a proclamation designating Tuesday as “Patriot Day 2018.” He also posted several other tweets that mentioned the attacks, including one hailing then-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, now Trump’s lawyer.

But, considering how much time he spends on Twitter, it seemed weird that Trump would post a Sept. 11-related tweet that was the social media equivalent of “we have weather today.”

Many other people on Twitter sarcastically pretended to appreciate the president’s measured comment.

A lot of presidents would use this day to honor the dead, rather than prove they have the ability to count. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 11, 2018

Why do you put an exclamation point like it’s something to be excited about? It’s a sad day of remembrance. You have no humanity. — Elaine #TeamPelosi (@never_martha) September 11, 2018

This is an embarrassment.

Who acts like this ?

Its supposed to be a somber moment

This is Trump ~ showing up in Shanksville, PA. for the 9/11 ceremony.

Expand the photo to look at his face.

He’s out of his mind.

Woodward named his book tight.

We should all be in FEAR pic.twitter.com/EQgZZYZztD — Dani 🌊Deciphering Trump’s Lies (@Dommy00785548) September 11, 2018

Some were impressed by the president’s skills.

Him do good math — tc (@toddcnyc) September 11, 2018

Others remembered how Trump initially reacted to the tragedy.

And you lied about donating time and money. pic.twitter.com/CMqWKUYDud — Ilsalund (@IlsaLund88) September 11, 2018

Finally, one person raised the question on many peoples’ minds: