President Donald Trump has shown he’s not so good at that empathy stuff, but he can sure look at a calendar.
That seems to be the only way to explain his extremely minimal tweet recognizing the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Here it is (don’t blink or you’ll miss it):
The president did attend a ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the site of the United 93 crash, and issued a proclamation designating Tuesday as “Patriot Day 2018.” He also posted several other tweets that mentioned the attacks, including one hailing then-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, now Trump’s lawyer.
But, considering how much time he spends on Twitter, it seemed weird that Trump would post a Sept. 11-related tweet that was the social media equivalent of “we have weather today.”
Many other people on Twitter sarcastically pretended to appreciate the president’s measured comment.
Some were impressed by the president’s skills.
Others remembered how Trump initially reacted to the tragedy.
Finally, one person raised the question on many peoples’ minds: