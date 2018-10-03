President Donald Trump finally made a statement that even some of his most ardent critics could agree with.
On Tuesday, the presidential teetotaler was asked if he was bothered by the reports about excessive drinking that Brett Kavanaugh, his pick for the Supreme Court, reportedly engaged in years ago. Trump said he wasn’t.
“I remember my college days; everybody was drinking,” Trump said. “It was, like, normal. I was abnormal. It was totally normal. Everybody was drinking.”
One phrase in there caught the attention of social media, and it soon took off:
