MEDIA
10/03/2018 04:11 am ET

Donald Trump Declares Himself 'Abnormal' And Twitter Users Rush To Agree

The president's description of his college years takes on a life of its own on social media.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump finally made a statement that even some of his most ardent critics could agree with.  

On Tuesday, the presidential teetotaler was asked if he was bothered by the reports about excessive drinking that Brett Kavanaugh, his pick for the Supreme Court, reportedly engaged in years ago. Trump said he wasn’t.

“I remember my college days; everybody was drinking,” Trump said. “It was, like, normal. I was abnormal. It was totally normal. Everybody was drinking.”

One phrase in there caught the attention of social media, and it soon took off:

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Brett Kavanaugh Testimony
headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Brett Kavanaugh Drinking
Donald Trump Declares Himself 'Abnormal' And Twitter Users Rush To Agree
CONVERSATIONS