03/09/2018 06:19 am ET

Trump's Abstinence-Only Pamphlet Is Quite Educational

Jimmy Kimmel gleefully mocks the "hypocrisy" of the Trump administration's wait-until-marriage agenda.
By Ron Dicker

The Trump administration’s push to resurrect abstinence-only sex education for teens prompted skepticism from Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show Thursday.

The host said the campaign seemed hypocritical, given President Donald Trump’s alleged affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels and the legal wrangling to keep her from dishing the dirt.

But when Kimmel saw the new White House sex education pamphlet, it all made sense.

Watch above ― and learn?

