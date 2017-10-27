ARTS & CULTURE
Someone Put Up A Plaque To Mark The Spot Where Trump Bragged About Groping Women

It was "in dishonor" of the president.

By Lee Moran

A plaque briefly marked the spot where President Donald Trump made his comments on the “Access Hollywood” bus about groping women without their consent.

According to CNN, someone installed the satirical memorial in the parking lot of NBC’s Burbank Studios in Burbank, California, last week. 

On this spot in September 2005, Donald J. Trump bragged about committing sexual assault,” the plaque read. “In November 2016, he was elected President of the United States.”

“Legends of Tomorrow” visual effects editor Seth Gottlieb wrote on Facebook that the producers of his show were behind the stunt. It was “in dishonor” of Trump and his comments to Bush “which happened on our lot,” he said.

The show’s executive producer, Phil Klemmer, revealed on Twitter that the plaque lasted about 15 minutes before studio workers took it down:

