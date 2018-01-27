Donald Trump Admits He's Not A Feminist To The Surprise Of No One

It was time to ask the President a question I suspect he’s never been asked. “Do you identify as a feminist?” He looked startled, then half-smiled as if the mere notion was ridiculous.

“No, I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I’m for women, I’m for men, I’m for everyone. I think people have to go out, they have to go out and really do it, and they have to win. And women are doing great, and I’m happy about that.”