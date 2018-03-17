President Donald Trump used Twitter to celebrate the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe just after midnight on Saturday morning.

Trump described Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ dismissal of McCabe on Friday, just two days before he was due to take formal retirement, as “a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI.”

Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

Trump also called it “a great day for Democracy.”

“Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy,” added Trump. “He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!”

Sessions fired McCabe for an alleged lack of candor during a review of FBI and Justice Department’s dealing of a probe into Hillary Clinton.