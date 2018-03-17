President Donald Trump used Twitter to celebrate the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe just after midnight on Saturday morning.
Trump described Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ dismissal of McCabe on Friday, just two days before he was due to take formal retirement, as “a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI.”
Trump also called it “a great day for Democracy.”
“Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy,” added Trump. “He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!”
Sessions fired McCabe for an alleged lack of candor during a review of FBI and Justice Department’s dealing of a probe into Hillary Clinton.
McCabe immediately hit back with a statement, in which he said that his dismissal was an attempt to “taint the FBI, law enforcement, and intelligence professionals more generally.”