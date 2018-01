Twitter user @bornmiserable recently mixed images of the Florida theme park’s anima-Trump with real-life photographs of POTUS to tremendous results.

The tweeter shared these three edited snaps on Friday:

I replaced .@realDonaldTrump with his Disney animatronic figure and honestly, it's an improvement pic.twitter.com/o0G12K22bH — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) December 29, 2017

The post went viral and @bornmiserable was inundated with requests to manipulate other pictures of Trump.

Check out the rest of their work below:

one more, just because I can: pic.twitter.com/7tj3gO3lu3 — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) December 29, 2017

requested by a few, here's the "orb" photo: pic.twitter.com/cc7wyRjTyM — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) December 30, 2017

hey everyone, it's .@realDonaldTrump doing what he was elected to do: stand around looking constipated at golf courses pic.twitter.com/cBu9xaaTE0 — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) December 31, 2017

and hey, who can forget this moment in Trump's illustrious road to the White House: pic.twitter.com/lNkfw8XIDJ — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) December 31, 2017