As if Walt Disney World’s animatronic of President Donald Trump wasn’t scary enough.
On Tuesday, Twitter user @DustinGiebel dubbed audio of Trump’s more controversial speeches over footage of the Florida theme park’s newly unveiled talking robot.
Here’s animatronic Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women on the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape:
Here he is calling Mexicans “rapists” when he announced his presidential campaign:
And here’s fake Trump bragging about his penis during a Republican primary debate in March 2016:
It’s a far cry from the more presidential tone that anima-Trump strikes in the actual Hall of Presidents attraction.
Now it needs someone to imagine what the other robot former presidents are thinking about their new companion.