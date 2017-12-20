As if Walt Disney World’s animatronic of President Donald Trump wasn’t scary enough.

On Tuesday, Twitter user @DustinGiebel dubbed audio of Trump’s more controversial speeches over footage of the Florida theme park’s newly unveiled talking robot.

Here’s animatronic Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women on the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape:

Hall of President Trump but with the Access Hollywood Tape audio. pic.twitter.com/WFDV0ncJMv — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) December 18, 2017

Here he is calling Mexicans “rapists” when he announced his presidential campaign:

2: Hall of President Trump but with the Mexico are not sending their best comment pic.twitter.com/0bHxZAiULO — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) December 19, 2017

And here’s fake Trump bragging about his penis during a Republican primary debate in March 2016:

3. I’m still laughing at this one: Hall of Presidents Trump but debating with Rubio the size of his hands... and his uhh... pic.twitter.com/1GeHsMXxGs — Dusty (@DustinGiebel) December 19, 2017

It’s a far cry from the more presidential tone that anima-Trump strikes in the actual Hall of Presidents attraction.