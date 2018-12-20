President Donald Trump may like to dish it out on Twitter, with seemingly no one immune from being attacked in one of his “executive time” tweetstorms.

But it seems as if the notoriously thin-skinned president can’t exactly take it, if his reaction to controversial conservative pundit Ann Coulter calling him “gutless” for failing to deliver on his promise of constructing a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border is any indication.

NEW COLUMN IS POSTED! GUTLESS PRESIDENT IN WALL-LESS COUNTRY https://t.co/yOTZERmTfX — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 19, 2018

According to the @TrumpsAlert Twitter account, which tracks Trump family activity on the social media platform, Trump either pettily unfollowed or blocked Coulter ― who up until now has been one of his staunchest supporters ― in the wake of her blog post.

realDonaldTrump appears to no longer follow @AnnCoulter. (This bot cannot tell if this was an unfollow, suspension or block.) — Trump Alert (@TrumpsAlert) December 20, 2018

Trump did not appear to make any public statement or social media post on Coulter’s criticism, however, or his decision to drop his following tally from 46 to 45.