12/06/2018 03:40 am ET

Every President Recited This Prayer Except Trump, And People Definitely Noticed

Trump didn't recite the Apostles' Creed during the funeral for former President George H.W. Bush.
By Ed Mazza

Twitter users are calling out President Donald Trump after he didn’t recite the Apostles’ Creed at the funeral for former President George H. W. Bush on Wednesday. 

Footage from the event shows much of the church, including the former presidents seated with Trump, standing to recite the profession of faith

Trump and first lady Melania Trump stood, but did not recite the prayer, which was written in the program, nor did they sing the hymns. 

Given Trump’s widespread support among evangelical Christians, that led to plenty of criticism on social media:

President George H.W. Bush Is Laid To Rest
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
