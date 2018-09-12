MEDIA
09/12/2018 12:40 am ET Updated 2 hours ago

Twitter Users Torch Trump Over Fist-Pumping, Thumb-Raising 9/11 Commemoration

The president's commemoration of a national tragedy began with an arrival that was less than solemn.
headshot
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump’s commemoration of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks didn’t exactly go smoothly. 

Early in the day, he was roasted on Twitter for a strangely exclamatory tweet simply noting the passage of time: 

It didn’t get much better from there. 

As he arrived at a memorial ceremony in Pennsylvania, he greeted supporters with a double fist pump: 

NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images

A second image showed Trump giving a thumbs-up as he arrived at the Flight 93 National Memorial’s visitor center:

And in a third image, tweeted by Trump, the president claimed he was departing the White House for the memorial service.

But sharp-eyed viewers noted that he appeared to have recycled an old image. 

Present in the photo are former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, who left in the spring, as well as Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former aide fired last year who has since written a tell-all book about her time in the administration: 

Twitter users weren’t impressed with the images the president projected on a day normally reserved for solemn reflection: 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
FBI Images From 9/11 Pentagon Attack
headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump White House 9/11 Anniversary
Twitter Users Torch Trump Over Fist-Pumping, Thumb-Raising 9/11 Commemoration
CONVERSATIONS