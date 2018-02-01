The TV-viewing figures for President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address are in, and he’s not winning.

Trump averaged around 45.6 million viewers during his 80-minute speech to Congress and a TV audience on Tuesday night, according to media research company Nielsen, which collated data from 12 broadcast and cable networks.

That’s a 2.1 million dip from the 47.7 million people who watched Trump’s inaugural address to a joint session of Congress in 2017, and was lower than the number of people who watched former President Barack Obama’s speeches on similar occasions.

Obama scored 52.3 million for his inaugural address to a joint session of Congress in 2009, and just over 48 million for his first State of the Union speech in 2010.

Viewing figures for the State of the Union speech usually decline during a president’s time in office. Obama’s final speech in 2016 was only seen by 31.3 million people.

Trump has not fared well in comparison to Obama in other areas in recent months.