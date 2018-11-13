POLITICS
11/13/2018 09:18 am ET Updated 41 minutes ago

Trump Blames Secret Service For Missing WWI Ceremony Because Of Rain

The president, who was lampooned by the public and French Army for missing the event, said his request to drive was denied.
By Nina Golgowski
President Donald Trump stands among headstones during an American Commemoration Ceremony on Sunday&nbsp;at Suresnes American
The Associated Press
President Donald Trump stands among headstones during an American Commemoration Ceremony on Sunday at Suresnes American Cemetery near Paris, one day after skipping another World War I ceremony because of rain.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday hit back at critics who lampooned him for missing a World War I memorial service in Paris over the weekend because of rain, blaming the Secret Service for denying his request to drive instead of fly.

“Secret Service said NO, too far from airport & big Paris shutdown,” Trump tweeted, adding that he gave a later speech in the rain at another ceremony. “Speech next day at American Cemetary in pouring rain! Little reported-Fake News!” 

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the president’s tweet.

Trump had been widely criticized for skipping the Saturday event at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, about an hour’s drive from Paris, because of “scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather,” according to the White House.

White House chief of staff John Kelly attended the ceremony in his place after traveling to the ceremony in a small motorcade.

White House chief of staff John Kelly (left) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford attend a ce
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
White House chief of staff John Kelly (left) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford attend a ceremony at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near the Belleau Wood battleground, in Belleau, France, on Saturday.

On Monday, France’s Army appeared to join in on trolling Trump for skipping the event by sharing a photo of a soldier crawling through the rain.

The caption, translated into English, read: “It’s raining, but it’s not a big deal — we’re staying motivated.” 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Nina Golgowski
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
