Trump Blames Secret Service For Missing WWI Ceremony Because Of Rain

President Donald Trump on Tuesday hit back at critics who lampooned him for missing a World War I memorial service in Paris over the weekend because of rain, blaming the Secret Service for denying his request to drive instead of fly.
“Secret Service said NO, too far from airport & big Paris shutdown,” Trump tweeted, adding that he gave a later speech in the rain at another ceremony. “Speech next day at American Cemetary in pouring rain! Little reported-Fake News!”
The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the president’s tweet.
Trump had been widely criticized for skipping the Saturday event at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, about an hour’s drive from Paris, because of “scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather,” according to the White House.
White House chief of staff John Kelly attended the ceremony in his place after traveling to the ceremony in a small motorcade.
On Monday, France’s Army appeared to join in on trolling Trump for skipping the event by sharing a photo of a soldier crawling through the rain.
The caption, translated into English, read: “It’s raining, but it’s not a big deal — we’re staying motivated.”
