Trump Blames Secret Service For Missing WWI Ceremony Because Of Rain

The Associated Press President Donald Trump stands among headstones during an American Commemoration Ceremony on Sunday at Suresnes American Cemetery near Paris, one day after skipping another World War I ceremony because of rain.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday hit back at critics who lampooned him for missing a World War I memorial service in Paris over the weekend because of rain, blaming the Secret Service for denying his request to drive instead of fly.

“Secret Service said NO, too far from airport & big Paris shutdown,” Trump tweeted, adding that he gave a later speech in the rain at another ceremony. “Speech next day at American Cemetary in pouring rain! Little reported-Fake News!”

By the way, when the helicopter couldn’t fly to the first cemetery in France because of almost zero visibility, I suggested driving. Secret Service said NO, too far from airport & big Paris shutdown. Speech next day at American Cemetary in pouring rain! Little reported-Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the president’s tweet.

Trump had been widely criticized for skipping the Saturday event at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, about an hour’s drive from Paris, because of “scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather,” according to the White House.

White House chief of staff John Kelly attended the ceremony in his place after traveling to the ceremony in a small motorcade.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS White House chief of staff John Kelly (left) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford attend a ceremony at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near the Belleau Wood battleground, in Belleau, France, on Saturday.

On Monday, France’s Army appeared to join in on trolling Trump for skipping the event by sharing a photo of a soldier crawling through the rain.

The caption, translated into English, read: “It’s raining, but it’s not a big deal — we’re staying motivated.”