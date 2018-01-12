There was one small problem with President Donald Trump’s boast about selling a bunch of F-52 fighter jets to Norway. The aircraft doesn’t actually exist; it’s a plane used in the “Call of Duty” first-person shooter video game.
Trump made the gaffe during a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House on Wednesday.
“In November, we started delivering the first F-52s and F-35 fighter jets,” Trump bragged about the reported $10 billion order. “We have a total of 52 and they’ve delivered a number of them already a little ahead of schedule.”
Norway purchased 52 F-35 jets and Trump appeared to “misread a written statement and combine the figure of 52 planes with the F fighter designation,” the BBC reported.
The “Call of Duty” Wiki page described the fictional jet as being “equipped with afterburners for greater speed to outrun aircraft, as well as air brakes, which provide the fighter with additional maneuverability in tight corners or for avoiding enemy fire.”
Here’s how “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert broke down the fake news:
People on Twitter also had some thoughts: