There was one small problem with President Donald Trump’s boast about selling a bunch of F-52 fighter jets to Norway. The aircraft doesn’t actually exist; it’s a plane used in the “Call of Duty” first-person shooter video game.

Trump made the gaffe during a joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House on Wednesday.

“In November, we started delivering the first F-52s and F-35 fighter jets,” Trump bragged about the reported $10 billion order. “We have a total of 52 and they’ve delivered a number of them already a little ahead of schedule.”

Norway purchased 52 F-35 jets and Trump appeared to “misread a written statement and combine the figure of 52 planes with the F fighter designation,” the BBC reported.

The “Call of Duty” Wiki page described the fictional jet as being “equipped with afterburners for greater speed to outrun aircraft, as well as air brakes, which provide the fighter with additional maneuverability in tight corners or for avoiding enemy fire.”

Here’s how “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert broke down the fake news:

People on Twitter also had some thoughts:

So ... according to Trump, apparently America is selling Norway a bunch of F-52s?



The F-52 being a fictional airplane from Call of Duty.



I'm hip.



Can't wait to see how much money we can make by selling Wakka Blitzballs and Portal Guns to Israel. — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) January 11, 2018

Trump just blurted out the US had sold F-52’s to Norway.



F-52s. An aircraft so secret, even the military hasn’t heard of it.



I, however, was able to secure this highly classified image.



Don’t share. Classified. #F52 pic.twitter.com/6VpFcMm03h — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) January 10, 2018

Little does Norway know, but they will be getting the first trump made airplanes. Designed and built exclusively by the trump corporation! F-52!! pic.twitter.com/6izCmWUbAj — EffTrumpEveryDay (@EffTrumpEvryDay) January 10, 2018

F-52 plane is real, it was designed by #stablegenius Trump personally. Here it is during flight testing: pic.twitter.com/5lCbvfbtZ2 — imfabulous (@imfabulous13) January 11, 2018

Trump just said we are selling F-52s to Norway. Here's an exclusive look at this new exciting aircraft. #f52 #stablegenius pic.twitter.com/OsN6kXNyar — UnfairUnbalanced (@unfairunbalancd) January 10, 2018

The F-52's capabilities look really impressive pic.twitter.com/WI2DzIaQwt — Alexander Clarkson (@APHClarkson) January 10, 2018

Classified photo of pilot climbing into cockpit of F-52 pic.twitter.com/eU7QBQvBQk — John Howie (@jhowieii) January 10, 2018

The F-52 is one hell of a machine. pic.twitter.com/xck4fIWbZd — Kevin (@thePergola99) January 10, 2018

Trump just said the US sold Norway F-52s (F-52 does not exist)

I wonder if F-52s were invented in Nambia? — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) January 10, 2018

Just take a step back for a moment and imagine what Fox News and Cult45 would be doing right now if Obama claimed to have sold jets to Norway that only exist in a video game. https://t.co/ZhjHDIqzqL — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) January 11, 2018