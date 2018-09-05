POLITICS
Donald Trump's Old Tweets About Bob Woodward Have Aged Very, Very Badly

The president may currently be furious with the acclaimed journalist, but it hasn't always been that way.
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump may currently have a bee in his bonnet about Bob Woodward over the veteran journalist’s new book, Fear: Trump in the White House.

Trump used Twitter on Tuesday to try to discredit the tell-all tome, which describes his administration as a “nervous breakdown” of the executive branch, by claiming it contains “so many lies and phony sources.

He also speculated as to whether Woodward is a “Dem operative.

But Trump hasn’t always been so disparaging of the journalist, acclaimed for his work covering the Watergate scandal at the Washington Post ― as these tweets from 2012 to 2017 demonstrate:

