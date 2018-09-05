President Donald Trump may currently have a bee in his bonnet about Bob Woodward over the veteran journalist’s new book, Fear: Trump in the White House.
Trump used Twitter on Tuesday to try to discredit the tell-all tome, which describes his administration as a “nervous breakdown” of the executive branch, by claiming it contains “so many lies and phony sources.”
He also speculated as to whether Woodward is a “Dem operative.”
But Trump hasn’t always been so disparaging of the journalist, acclaimed for his work covering the Watergate scandal at the Washington Post ― as these tweets from 2012 to 2017 demonstrate: