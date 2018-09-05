President Donald Trump may currently have a bee in his bonnet about Bob Woodward over the veteran journalist’s new book, Fear: Trump in the White House.

Trump used Twitter on Tuesday to try to discredit the tell-all tome, which describes his administration as a “nervous breakdown” of the executive branch, by claiming it contains “so many lies and phony sources.”

He also speculated as to whether Woodward is a “Dem operative.”

The Woodward book has already been refuted and discredited by General (Secretary of Defense) James Mattis and General (Chief of Staff) John Kelly. Their quotes were made up frauds, a con on the public. Likewise other stories and quotes. Woodward is a Dem operative? Notice timing? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2018

The already discredited Woodward book, so many lies and phony sources, has me calling Jeff Sessions “mentally retarded” and “a dumb southerner.” I said NEITHER, never used those terms on anyone, including Jeff, and being a southerner is a GREAT thing. He made this up to divide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

But Trump hasn’t always been so disparaging of the journalist, acclaimed for his work covering the Watergate scandal at the Washington Post ― as these tweets from 2012 to 2017 demonstrate:

Sean's interview with Bob Woodward on @hannityshow was very interesting--Woodward was great. http://t.co/XfqXZyBh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2012

Must read column by Bob Woodward explaining how Obama pushed for sequestration & promised no tax increase http://t.co/JIqUIuQE09 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2013

Only the Obama WH can get away with attacking Bob Woodward. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2013