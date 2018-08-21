President Donald Trump faced yet more accusations of racism on Monday after he praised a border patrol agent for being someone who “speaks perfect English.”
Trump sparked an online backlash following his quip, which he made whilst hailing Adrian Anzaldua for his role in the recent discovery of 78 undocumented immigrants inside a trailer in Laredo, Texas.
“The border patrol agent who caught the accused and likely saved many lives, he’s here with us,” Trump said at the White House event. “You’re not nervous, right? Speaks perfect English.”
Twitter users were quick to criticize Trump over the remark, with many calling it “racist” and “unbelievable”: