08/21/2018 03:27 am ET

Tweeters Erupt Over Donald Trump's 'Racist' Praise Of Border Patrol Agent

"Even when Trump is attempting to compliment someone, his overt racism just oozes out."
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump faced yet more accusations of racism on Monday after he praised a border patrol agent for being someone who “speaks perfect English.”

Trump sparked an online backlash following his quip, which he made whilst hailing Adrian Anzaldua for his role in the recent discovery of 78 undocumented immigrants inside a trailer in Laredo, Texas. 

“The border patrol agent who caught the accused and likely saved many lives, he’s here with us,” Trump said at the White House event. “You’re not nervous, right? Speaks perfect English.”

Twitter users were quick to criticize Trump over the remark, with many calling it “racist” and “unbelievable”:

