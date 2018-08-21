President Donald Trump faced yet more accusations of racism on Monday after he praised a border patrol agent for being someone who “speaks perfect English.”

Trump sparked an online backlash following his quip, which he made whilst hailing Adrian Anzaldua for his role in the recent discovery of 78 undocumented immigrants inside a trailer in Laredo, Texas.

“The border patrol agent who caught the accused and likely saved many lives, he’s here with us,” Trump said at the White House event. “You’re not nervous, right? Speaks perfect English.”

Twitter users were quick to criticize Trump over the remark, with many calling it “racist” and “unbelievable”:

Too bad the *president doesn’t speak perfect English. — Gina Bradbury (@screaminggina) August 20, 2018

Even when Trump is attempting to compliment someone, his overt racism just oozes out. — J. Locke (@realJLocke) August 20, 2018

The blatant racism of this administration is non-stop. It keeps on coming. Trump is trying to use minority federal agents to show he's not racist, and then insults the Latino agent with his "perfect English" remark. Unbelievable. https://t.co/vdOPaPxcCD — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) August 21, 2018

NYT: "And there was one awkward moment: As Mr. Trump introduced a Hispanic Border Patrol agent, Adrian Anzaldua, above, he noted that he spoke "perfect English.”



It's not awkward. He's racist. — Mike Daisey (@mdaisey) August 20, 2018

This afternoon, Predator trump introduced a Latino border patrol agent by saying “he speaks perfect English.”



A beyond racist illiterate Buffoon who believes his daily wordsalad is proper English. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 21, 2018

