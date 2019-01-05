POLITICS
01/05/2019 08:17 am ET

Donald Trump Makes Wild Boast About 'Great Support' For The Border Wall

Trump bragged that there was "great support coming from all sides" for his campaign promise. But that's not the case.
headshot
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump boasted on Twitter early Saturday that there was “great support coming from all sides” for border security and his promised border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

However, that’s not the case.

Trump is refusing to end the partial government shutdown unless Democrats grant him funding for the wall. Democratic lawmakers, including new House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have pointedly said they do not endorse the wall idea.

Talks between White House officials and congressional staffers will continue Saturday as they attempt to negotiate an end to shutdown, reports the Associated Press.

But Trump followed up with another tweet in which he suggested how Democrats “could solve the Shutdown problem in a very short period of time.”

“All they have to do is approve REAL Border Security (including a Wall),” he wrote. “This would be so easy to do!” he added.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics And Government
Donald Trump Makes Wild Boast About 'Great Support' For The Border Wall
CONVERSATIONS