Trump Changed His Burger Order To Make It A Little Healthier

President Donald Trump has made a tweak to his diet.

Rudy Giuliani told the Washington Post that when the two met for lunch recently, Trump ate a burger, but with only half a bun as a means of making it healthier. Trump didn’t change what was inside the half-bun: The burger was still cooked well-done, as he likes it.

The former New York City mayor, who is now part of Trump’s legal team, told the newspaper he sometimes goes with half a bun on burgers himself.

“It’s a good way to do it,” Giuliani, who ate a Cobb salad at the Trump meeting, said.

In January, White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson told the president to eat better and lose about 10 to 15 pounds. However, Jackson also pronounced Trump to be in “excellent” health despite his well-known love of fast food.

“You know, I told the president that if he had a healthier diet over the last 20 years, he might live to be 200 years old,” Jackson said at the time, per The Hill.

Trump’s burger tweak included more bun than in the past. Last year, former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Trump’s typical McDonald’s order while on the campaign trail was two Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish and a chocolate milkshake. But at that point, the future president wasn’t eating the buns at all.

“Well, he never ate the bread, which is the important part,” Lewandowski said on CNN. “He was busy campaigning. We didn’t have time to sit down for a meal.”

The New York Times also reported that Trump would rip the buns off burgers while campaigning.

“Do you know how many calories you save that way?” Trump told the Boston Herald’s Howie Carr.

Trump cuts the carbs when he’s eating pizza, as well.

“I scrape the toppings off my pizza,” he told US Weekly in 2015. “I never eat the dough.”

Once in the White House, his eating habits seemed to change.

Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) recounted a lunch with the president earlier this year during a podcast interview with The New York Times.