President Donald Trump has blamed the fast-moving wildfires that are tearing through parts of California, and killed at least nine people, on the “gross mismanagement of the forests.”

In a tweet early Saturday, Trump said “there is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor.”

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

“Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests,” Trump added.

He also threatened to pull related federal funding: “Remedy now, or no more Fed payments.” He offered no condolences to those killed in the blazes and did not further explain exactly how he believed the forests were being mismanaged.

Almost 250,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes as the Camp Fire struck areas north of Sacramento, the Hill Fire spread near Thousand Oaks and the Woolsey Fire burned near the Los Angeles-Ventura County line.

The fires are being “fueled by dry conditions and extreme winds,” reports the Los Angeles Times. California’s Governor-elect Gavin Newsom (D) requested federal assistance in tackling the wildfires on Friday.